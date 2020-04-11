WATCH: Malta Has 20 New COVID-19 Patients, 10 Cases Are From Ħal Far Open Centre
Malta has 20 confirmed new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has announced.
Ten of the new cases are from the Ħal Far Open Centre. Seven of them were discovered through random testing.
The total number of cases is now up to 370. Three patients have died and 16 have officially recovered. The 84-year-old Maltese man who died this morning was one of the 20 new cases.
Yesterday, 1288 tests were carried out, bringing the total up to swabs 16,016.
Gauci has repeatedly said health authorities aren’t focusing on daily numbers but on the overall trend, which has so far been climbing upwards. There have been 129 new cases over the past five days.
This is a developing story.
If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:
Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.
Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.
If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.
Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.
