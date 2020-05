Malta has confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

There are four new recoveries, the total number of recoveries is 454.

A total of 1,429 swab tests was undertaken yesterday, bringing the total to 50,660.

Malta now has a total of 93 active cases.

Malta has recorded six COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

