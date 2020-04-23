WATCH: Malta Confirms One New COVID-19 Case With 39 More People Recovering

There is one new patient COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The total number of active cases is now down to 241, after 39 more people recovered from the virus. The Ħal Far open centre remains the centre’s hotspot for the virus with 43 cases.

The new case is a Libyan national who does lives in the community.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Malta now stands at 445.

641 were taken yesterday. Over 26,000 tests have been conducted.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has said that some measures could be lifted in the coming days. Malta’s R0 factor, which is the number of people each infected person passes on the virus is to, is well below the global average and now stands at 1.1.