WATCH: Malta Confirms One New COVID-19 Case As Active Cases Decline For Eighth Day In A Row

Malta has confirmed one new COVID-19 coronavirus case over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 448, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

A total of 559 swabs were carried out over the past 24 hours.

A 96-year-old patient died overnight and 26 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 249.

This means the number of active cases (ie. the number of people who are currently infected) now stands at 195, the eighth consecutive day of declines. Malta has 352 active cases on 15th April.

Despite the low number of new cases, Gauci urged people not to let their guard down and to continue following the health authorities’ advice on social distancing.