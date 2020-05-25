WATCH: Malta Confirms One New COVID-19 Case And 9 New Recoveries

Malta has confirmed one new COVID-19 case for the second day in a row, as well as nine new recoveries, bringing the number of currently active cases down to 120.

A total of 803 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, a significantly lower figure than the number of tests usually carried out, potentially reflecting the fact that fewer people tend to get tested on a Sunday.

So far, 485 people have recovered and six have died.

22 patients are currently hospitalised, 11 at Boffa Hospital, 7 at St Thomas Hospital and four at Mater Dei. No one is currently receiving intensive care.

This is the second consecutive day in which Malta has registered one new COVID-19 case. It is also the second consecutive day in which the number of active cases declined, after several days of steadily rising figures which raised concerns that the country could have been hit by a “second wave”.

“As you can see, our figures varies; we had nine on Friday, but one case on Saturday and one on Sunday,” Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci said. “We are looking at a rolling average of the numbers, and now that we are in a transition phase, it’s important that everyone follows the mitigation measures so that we will be able to lift more measures.”

