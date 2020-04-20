WATCH: Malta Confirms Four New COVID-19 Cases, Three From Ħal Far Open Centre

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta has confirmed four new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, including three men from the quarantined Ħal Far open centre, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Malta now stands at 431. However, eight more people have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases down from 306 yesterday to 302 today.

Health authorities carried out a total of 574 tests, a significant decline from recent tests rates, which Gauci put down to the fact that people are less likely to get tested over the weekend. 

Today’s numbers mark a slight increase from yesterday, when only one new case was confirmed.

More to follow

