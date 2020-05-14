WATCH: Malta Confirms 14 New COVID-19 Cases, Largest Rise In Several Weeks

Malta has confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases, the island’s largest rise in new cases since 11th April.

Out of these, four were healthcare workers and two were patients who were recovering at Karen Grech Hospital for other conditions and whose COVID-19 infections were found following a round of random testing.

A record number of 1,321 tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Malta has so far confirmed 522 cases since the start of the pandemic last March.

Seven more people have recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 443. The relatively high number of new cases has seen the number of active cases rise to 73.

Hospitalisations remain relatively low. Only one patient is receiving treatment at Mater Dei, two at Sir Paul Boffa Hospital, four at St Thomas Hospital and three at Karen Grech Hospital. No one is currently receiving intensive care.

