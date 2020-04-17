WATCH: Lydia Abela Urges Domestic Violence Victims To Report Their Abusers As She Reaches Out To People Suffering In Silence

د . إAEDSRر . س

Lydia Abela, the wife of Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela, has urged victims of domestic violence to immediately report their abusers in her latest message of support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today I’m going to speak about those for whom home isn’t a place where they can find peace and calm, people who live in environments of violence and fear of their own relatives,” she said. “For these people, the fact that they’re constricted to remain inside is scary, sad and sometimes dangerous.”

“I urge all of these people to take action and report [the abuser] to the police immediately or to visit a pharmacist or doctor and have them advise you on what to do.”

Abela also urged people to keep in mind elderly people and people with difficulties, who are “suffering in silence” during this period of self-isolation.

Finally, she spared a thought for the likes of healthcare workers, police officers, cleaners, soldiers, pharmacists and supermarket workers, whose jobs require them to leave home to perform an essential public service.

“These people can’t stay at home with their families. They need to leave the house and put their lives at risk. Let’s thank these extraordinary people by obeying the health directives. I know it’s not easy, I know there are moments we will stumble, but let’s all do out part. Besides making life better for us, we’ll also be making life better for those who leave their homes to take care of us. Stay at home.”

