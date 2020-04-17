WATCH: Lydia Abela Urges Domestic Violence Victims To Report Their Abusers As She Reaches Out To People Suffering In Silence

Lydia Abela, the wife of Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela, has urged victims of domestic violence to immediately report their abusers in her latest message of support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today I’m going to speak about those for whom home isn’t a place where they can find peace and calm, people who live in environments of violence and fear of their own relatives,” she said. “For these people, the fact that they’re constricted to remain inside is scary, sad and sometimes dangerous.”

“I urge all of these people to take action and report [the abuser] to the police immediately or to visit a pharmacist or doctor and have them advise you on what to do.”