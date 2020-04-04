WATCH: Lovin Malta’s Rumen Shows What Goes Down When You Get Tested For COVID-19

د . إAEDSRر . س

Ever wondered what it feels like to get tested for COVID-19? Lovin Malta’s very own Rumen Alexandrov filmed it all so you can witness exactly what the process entails.

After waking in the night with a fever, Alexandrov called the national line of 111 to get tested for coronavirus like a #responsibleMaltesecitizen.

Find out what goes down by watching the video here

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.

