WATCH LIVE: Superintendent To Give Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

The latest updates on the number of positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta will be given by the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci at 12:30pm today.

As of yesterday, there were 202 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta. One person at ITU is using a ventilator but his situation is slowly improving.

In a bid to decrease the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, journalists will be asking questions and following the press conference online, and not in person.

You can follow the live stream of the conference below at 12:30pm once it starts.

