WATCH LIVE: Superintendent Of Public Health Will Announce Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta at 12:30 pm.

Last night, Malta recorded its first fatality from the COVID-19 coronavirus – a 92-year-old woman from Gozo – followed by a second death earlier today – a 79-year-old man from Malta.

On the other hand, Health Minister Chris Fearne also announced that 11 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings Malta’s total number of recoveries to 16, with 281 cases still active.

In a bid to decrease the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, journalists will be asking questions and following the press conference online, and not in person.

You can follow the live stream of the conference below at 12:30pm once it starts.

