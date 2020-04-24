WATCH LIVE: Superintendent Of Public Health Delivers Latest Updates On COVID-19 At 12:30pm

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on Malta’s COVID-19 situation at 12:30pm this afternoon.

Gauci will divulge the latest figures, information and news surrounding the pandemic and will also take questions from various media houses.

Yesterday, Malta confirmed just one case of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Malta now stands at 444. However, recoveries continue to grow and the total number of active cases is now down to 276.

Over 26,000 tests have been conducted. The total cases as the Ħal Far open centre is currently 43.

Malta’s R0 factor (rate of infection and transmission) for the COVID-19 coronavirus has also dropped below one.