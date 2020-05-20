WATCH LIVE: Superintendent Of Public Health Charmaine Gauci To Give Latest COVID-19 Update

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta this afternoon.

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases hit triple digits for the first time in close to three weeks yesterday after 11 new patients and four recoveries were confirmed.

This means that the number of active cases has now increased to 103. Just over 1,500 tests were conducted yesterday, bringing Malta’s grand total to 53,190 tests.

