WATCH LIVE: Superintendent Of Public Health Charmaine Gauci Gives Latest COVID-19 Updates At 12:30PM

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on Malta’s COVID-19 situation at 12:30pm this afternoon.

Malta’s total number of active cases down to 96. Malta’s total cases of COVID-19 now sits at 467, with the recoveries numbering 367.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that several restrictions will soon be lifted, outlining a rough exit strategy.

As of Monday, several non-essential retail stores will be allowed to reopen under certain conditions, like ensuring that everyone who enters the outlet wears a mask and shops providing sanitizers.

Follow the press conference below at 12:30pm.

