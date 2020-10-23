WATCH LIVE: Superintendent Of Public Health Charmaine Gauci Address COVID-19 News Bulletin

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is set to give the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta this afternoon.

Fresh restrictions were introduced last week to curb the rising rate of transmission including mandatory mask-wearing outdoors and an 11pm curfew on bars.

Earlier today, health authorities announced that there were 121 new COVID-19 patients and 55 new recoveries. Active COVID-19 cases in Malta is now 1,770.

Watch it live at 12:30 pm here: