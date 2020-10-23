د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH LIVE: Superintendent Of Public Health Charmaine Gauci Address COVID-19 News Bulletin

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is set to give the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta this afternoon.

Fresh restrictions were introduced last week to curb the rising rate of transmission including mandatory mask-wearing outdoors and an 11pm curfew on bars.

Earlier today, health authorities announced that there were 121 new COVID-19 patients and 55 new recoveries. Active COVID-19 cases in Malta is now 1,770.

Watch it live at 12:30 pm here: 

 

Share with someone who needs to watch this press conference

READ NEXT: Malta Has 121 New COVID-19 Patients Marking Ten Days Of Triple-Digit Cases

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK