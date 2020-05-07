WATCH LIVE: Superintendent Of Health To Give Update On COVID-19 In Malta

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci will give address a press conference to give the daily update of the situation of COVID-19 in Malta.

This will take place at 12:30pm, when Gauci will give updated figures on new cases, number of tests conducted and recoveries and overall numbers regarding the health crisis.

Yesterday, Malta has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases and four more people have recovered, bringing total number of active cases down to 72.

1,392 tests were undertaken yesterday.

Watch the press conference live at 12:30pm here: