WATCH LIVE: Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci To Give Latest COVID-19 Updates At 12:30pm

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest updates on COVID-19 in a press conference at 12:30pm.

Gauci will provide the latest figures and details on new cases of coronavirus and answer questions as the situation develops.

Yesterday, 20 cases of the COVID-19 were announced, bringing the total number of cases to 370.

There have been over 16,000 tests carried out in total.

Meanwhile, another 28 of Malta’s COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to Health Minister Chris Fearne. The latest update means that 44 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, while three have died.

You can follow the live stream of the conference below at 12:30pm once it starts.

