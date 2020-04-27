WATCH LIVE: Superintendent Of Health Charmaine Gauci To Address Press Conference For Latest In COVID-19 Updates

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci will address a press conference with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Malta at 12:30pm.

Yesterday, Minster of Health Chris Fearne announced no new cases of COVID-19, with 33 recoveries, an indication that Malta’s preventative measures are effective.

There are 448 total cases of coronavirus confirmed, with 249 recoveries and four deaths. This brings the amount of active cases down to below 200.

