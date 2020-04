The Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest update on COVID-19 in a press conference today at 12:30pm.

Malta has so far confirmed 447 COVID-19 cases, 223 of which have recovered and four have died, meaning there are currently 220 active cases.

The latest COVID-19 death, a 96-year-old woman, was confirmed this morning by the Health Ministry.

Watch the press conference live at 12:30pm here: