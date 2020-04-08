WATCH LIVE: Superintendent For Public Health Will Reveal Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

د . إAEDSRر . س

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta at 12:30pm.

Yesterday saw the largest increase in cases since the pandemic reached Malta a month ago, with 53 new patients discovered in a single day. The total figure is now at 293.

There is yet to be a fatality. However, four people are in ITU, one patient is still using a ventilator.

There have been over 11,000 swabs. The government hopes to conduct around 1,000 swabs every day. It is yet to reach that number.

In a bid to decrease the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, journalists will be asking questions and following the press conference online, and not in person.

You can follow the live stream of the conference below at 12:30pm once it starts.

