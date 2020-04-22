WATCH LIVE: Superintendent For Public Health Delivers The Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on Malta’s COVID-19 situation at 12:30pm this afternoon.

Gauci will divulge the latest figures, information and news surrounding the pandemic and will also take questions from various media houses.

Yesterday, Malta confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases, three of which came from the Ħal Far open centre. The total cases as the Ħal Far open centre is currently 43.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Malta now stands at 443. However, recoveries continue to grow and the total number of active cases is now down to 290. Over 25,000 tests have been conducted.

Malta’s R0 factor, which is the number of people each infected person passes on the virus is to, is well below the global average and now stands at 1.1. Gauci has suggested that some measures could be lifted if it drops below 1.