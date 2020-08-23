WATCH LIVE: Robert Abela Gives First-Ever Interview To Lovin Malta At 10.30am

Prime Minister Robert Abela will be giving his first interview to Lovin Malta – and you can follow it live here as soon as the feed begins at 10.30am today.

You can follow the live interview below once the stream starts:

The interview will be broadcast live on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page, as well as One News and Partit Laburista’s Facebook pages.

Lovin Malta asked its readers to send in questions, and the public have spoken, sending in hundreds of questions to ask the Prime Minister. Abela usually gives an interview every Sunday on his party media – today will be his first time ever as Prime Minister giving his Sunday interview from the independent press’ offices.

Tag someone who definitely cannot miss this