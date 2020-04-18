WATCH LIVE: Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci To Give Latest Update On COVID-19
Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci will address a press conference today to give the latest updates on COVID-19 crisis in Malta.
The conference will be held at 12:30pm and will announce new cases of COVID-19 patients and any new measures taken in light of the pandemic.
You can watch the conference live here
Yesterday, 10 new patients of COVID-19 were announced, bringing up Malta’s total confirmed cases to 422. Three patients have died and 91 have officially recovered.
There are currently 328 cases which are still active.