WATCH LIVE: Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci To Give Latest Update On COVID-19

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci will address a press conference today to give the latest updates on COVID-19 crisis in Malta.

The conference will be held at 12:30pm and will announce new cases of COVID-19 patients and any new measures taken in light of the pandemic.

Yesterday, 10 new patients of COVID-19 were announced, bringing up Malta’s total confirmed cases to 422. Three patients have died and 91 have officially recovered.

There are currently 328 cases which are still active.

