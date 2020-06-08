WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Reveals Malta’s Plan For COVID-19 Economic Recovery

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela will reveal the stimulus package for the country’s COVID-19 economic recovery.

Lovin Malta is informed that the package will focus on three key principles. How to keep businesses going; how to keep incentivising consumers; and how to boost the economy.

The plan was initially meant to be a mini-budget, but that was scrapped when the opposition was not given enough time to react.

