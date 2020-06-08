WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Reveals Malta’s Plan For COVID-19 Economic Recovery

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela will reveal the stimulus package for the country’s COVID-19 economic recovery. 

Lovin Malta is informed that the package will focus on three key principles. How to keep businesses going; how to keep incentivising consumers; and how to boost the economy. 

 The plan was initially meant to be a mini-budget, but that was scrapped when the opposition was not given enough time to react. 

The press conference which will be at St Elmo can be followed live at 7pm over here:

