WATCH LIVE: Press Conference By Ousted PN Leader Adrian Delia Expected Soon

Opposition leader Adrian Delia, who has just lost a vote of confidence within the Nationalist Party’s parliamentary group, is expected to address a press conference from the PN Headquarters soon.

Out of 30 votes in a secret ballot, 11 voted to keep the leader and 19 voted against.

Delia has been facing renewed pressure ever since he became subject to a magisterial inquiry over an alleged bribe from Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to prevent MEP David Casa’s re-election.

The Times of Malta published WhatsApp conversations between Delia and Fenech, before his arrest but after the reveal that he owned 17 Black, the Dubai based company linked to the offshore Panama accounts of Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi and the controversial Enemalta purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm.

Delia has denied all wrongdoing but it still did not stop party MPs from questioning his leadership.

