WATCH LIVE: Miriam Dalli Faces Peppi Azzopardi In Her First Interview Since Becoming MP

Miriam Dalli is appearing on Xarabank in her first interview since becoming an MP and amid rumours she could be set for a major Cabinet post.

Dalli has already had a successful political career, making a name for herself on the European stage as an influential player on major issues, most notably climate change.

She was by far Malta’s most popular MEP, getting re-elected to the European Parliament in 2019 with 63,000 votes.

Now, she’s looking to set her mark on Malta’s political scene. Sources have suggested that Dalli could be set for a major super ministry and with her experience, it should come as no surprise.

Considering she’s been touted several times before as a worthy contender for the top job as Malta’s Prime Minister, this could be the beginning of something very special for Dalli.

Previous collaborations between Lovin Malta and Xarabank have been hugely successful… and this next episode is expected to be no exception.

Earlier in August, a PN leadership debate between Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech gained an audience of over 150,000 people, with another 87,000 people watching a special interview with beloved actor-satirist Joe Debono, who opened about living with ALS. Meanwhile, a post-election-defeat interview with Adrian Delia amassed over 34,000 views in a mere couple of hours.

