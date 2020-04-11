WATCH LIVE: Malta’s Latest Updates On COVID-19 Will Be Revealed At 12:30pm

د . إAEDSRر . س

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta at 12:30pm this afternoon.

She’ll provide the latest figures and more details on the news that a third person has died of the virus in Malta.

The island has so far confirmed 350 cases. Two patients have died and 16 have officially recovered so far. Over 14,300 tests have been carried out.

Gauci has repeatedly said health authorities aren’t focusing on daily numbers but on the overall trend, which has so far been climbing upwards.

You can follow the live stream of the conference below at 12:30pm once it starts.

