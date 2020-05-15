د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH LIVE: Malta’s Health Authorities Will Give The Latest On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30 pm

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest updates on COVID-19 in Malta at 12:30pm.

Yesterday, Malta confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases, the island’s largest rise in new cases since 11th April. With seven more recoveries, the number of active cases has now risen to 73.

Malta has so far confirmed 522 cases since the start of the pandemic last March.

Gauci will also field questions from journalists during the press conference. If you have any questions for the Superintendent let us know in the comments below.

You can follow the press conference live at 12:30 below:

 

 

Comments
