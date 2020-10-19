WATCH LIVE: Malta’s First Post-COVID-19 Budget Will ‘Leave €100 Million In People’s Pockets’

Malta’s budget for 2021, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, will be announced in Parliament this evening.

You can watch Finance Minister Edward Scicluna lay out the details on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page at 6:30pm.

While the Budget is always a red letter day in Malta’s calendar, this one will have more significance than most. Not only will it provide a sign of the economic direction the country intends to embark on in the wake of this global crisis but it will also be Prime Minister Robert Abela’s first Budget and, according to reports, Edward Scicluna’s last.

Abela has already pledged to extend the COVID-19 wage supplement scheme and launch another round of government vouchers to preserve jobs, and has said the Budget has allocated a total of €100 million to stimulate consumption and put people’s minds at ease.

