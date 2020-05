Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on COVID-19 at 12:30 pm.

Yesterday, Malta confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 following a total of 1,429 swab tests.

Malta now has a total of 93 active cases.

Four more people have recovered.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected to lift a number of COVID-19 measures including the reopening of hair salons and restaurants today.

You can follow Charmaine’s press conference below.