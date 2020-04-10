WATCH LIVE: Malta To Give Latest COVID-19 Updates At 12:30pm

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will announce Malta’s latest COVID-19 figures at 12:30pm this afternoon.

Malta’s numbers have fluctuated in recent days – 38 new cases were confirmed yesterday, six the day before, and 52 the day before. The island has so far confirmed 337 cases, out of which 319 are currently active. Two patients have died and 16 have officially recovered so far.

Gauci has repeatedly said health authorities aren’t focusing on daily numbers but on the overall trend, which has so far been climbing upwards.