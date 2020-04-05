WATCH LIVE: Latest COVID-19 Updates To Be Given By Charmaine Gauci At 1:30pm

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is set to give the latest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Malta in a live press conference at 1:30pm today.

She is also expected to announce any new preventative measures that may be rolled out in light of the pandemic.

You can watch the live stream below once it begins at 1:30pm.

Posted by Television Malta on Sunday, April 5, 2020

Just yesterday, a two-year-old girl was confirmed to be suffering from the coronavirus, with 213 positive cases on the island.

