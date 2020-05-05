WATCH LIVE: Follow The Superintendent Of Public Health’s Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on COVID-19 in Malta at 12:30pm.

Yesterday, Malta confirmed 3 new COVID-19 cases and seven more recoveries. This put the number active cases at 77.

This is the second day since Malta relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions.

New rules have been put in place for both customers and shop-owners as the market begins to restart.

Customers are being urged to wear masks in shops, and a price cap of 95c for a face and €5 for a face shield has been introduced.

You can follow the press conference live at 12:30pm below.