د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH LIVE: Follow The Superintendent Of Public Health’s Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on COVID-19 in Malta at 12:30pm.

Yesterday, Malta confirmed 3 new COVID-19 cases and seven more recoveries. This put the number active cases at 77.

This is the second day since Malta relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions.

New rules have been put in place for both customers and shop-owners as the market begins to restart.

Customers are being urged to wear masks in shops, and a price cap of 95c for a face and €5 for a face shield has been introduced.

You can follow the press conference live at 12:30pm below.

Tag someone who needs to see this.

READ NEXT: '#One Family': Band Club From Żabbar Offering Free Face Masks To Senior Citizens During COVID-19

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK