WATCH LIVE: Follow Superintendent For Public Health’s Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on Malta’s COVID-19 situation at 12:30pm this afternoon.

Gauci will divulge the latest figures, information and news surrounding the coronavirus and will also take questions from various media houses.

Malta has so far confirmed 426 coronavirus cases. Three patients have died and 99 have officially recovered.

Cases at the Ħal Far Open Centre are expected to grow and currently stands at 37. The vast majority of cases have only been discovered through random testing.