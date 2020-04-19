WATCH LIVE: Follow Superintendent For Public Health’s Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm
Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on Malta’s COVID-19 situation at 12:30pm this afternoon.
Gauci will divulge the latest figures, information and news surrounding the coronavirus and will also take questions from various media houses.
Malta has so far confirmed 426 coronavirus cases. Three patients have died and 99 have officially recovered.
Cases at the Ħal Far Open Centre are expected to grow and currently stands at 37. The vast majority of cases have only been discovered through random testing.
If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:
Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.
Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.
If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.
Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.