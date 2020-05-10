WATCH LIVE: Follow The Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

د . إAEDSRر . س

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest updates on COVID-19 in Malta at 12:30pm.

Malta’s number of total cases stands at 490. However, with 427 recoveries, the number of active patients is 58.

Malta’s has undergone an aggressive testing campaign with over 49,000 tests carried out so far.

The number of cases worldwide has passed the four million mark.

Watch the press conference live here at 12:30pm

 

Comments
