د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH LIVE: Follow The Latest Details On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on Malta’s COVID-19 situation at 12:30pm this afternoon.

Gauci will divulge the latest figures, information and news surrounding the pandemic and will also take questions from various media houses.

Yesterday, Malta confirmed five news cases of COVID-19 and 36 more recoveries. The total number of confirmed cases is 463. There are currently 120 active cases.

Malta’s R0 factor (rate of infection and transmission) for the COVID-19 coronavirus has also dropped below one. Some COVID-19 measures could be lifted in the coming days.

Follow the press conference below at 12:30pm.

Share with someone who needs to hear the daily update

READ NEXT: 'We've Been Kicked In The Teeth': Gozo Gym Owner Claims He Was Wrongfully Fined €3,000 For Breaching COVID-19 Law

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK