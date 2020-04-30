WATCH LIVE: Follow The Latest Details On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on Malta’s COVID-19 situation at 12:30pm this afternoon.

Gauci will divulge the latest figures, information and news surrounding the pandemic and will also take questions from various media houses.

Yesterday, Malta confirmed five news cases of COVID-19 and 36 more recoveries. The total number of confirmed cases is 463. There are currently 120 active cases.

Malta’s R0 factor (rate of infection and transmission) for the COVID-19 coronavirus has also dropped below one. Some COVID-19 measures could be lifted in the coming days.

Follow the press conference below at 12:30pm.