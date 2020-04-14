WATCH LIVE: Follow Superintendent Charmaine Gauci’s Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta at 12:30pm this afternoon.

She’ll provide the latest figures and more details on current cases.

The island has so far confirmed 384 cases. Three patients have died and 44 have officially recovered so far. Over 18,000 tests have been carried out.

Gauci has repeatedly said health authorities aren’t focusing on daily numbers but on the overall trend, which has so far been climbing upwards.