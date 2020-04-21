WATCH LIVE: Follow All The Updates On COVID-19 Cases in Malta At 12:30pm
Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on Malta’s COVID-19 situation at 12:30pm this afternoon.
Gauci will divulge the latest figures, information and news surrounding the pandemic and will also take questions from various media houses.
Yesterday, Malta confirmed four new COVID-19 cases, three of which came from the Ħal Far open centre.
The total number of COVID-19 patients in Malta now stands at 431. However, recoveries continue to grow and the total number of active cases is now down to 302.
Malta’s R0 factor, which is the number of people each infected person passes on the virus is to, is well below the global average and now stands at 1.1. Gauci has suggested that some measures could be lifted if it drops below 1.
If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:
Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.
Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.
If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.
Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.