WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci’s COVID-19 Bulletin Will Take Place At 12:30pm

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta at 12:30pm.

Malta confirmed its seventh COVID-19 related death this morning – a 97-year-old man who was a patient at Karin Grech.

The news comes after Malta confirmed zero new cases and zero recoveries yesterday.

As such, active cases drop to 119.

Malta has carried out 63,087 swab tests so far.

You can follow the press conference below.