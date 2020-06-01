WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci’s COVID-19 Bulletin At 12:30pm

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta at 12:30pm.

Malta had zero new cases of COVID-19 yesterday with nine more recoveries.

The number of active cases now stands at 75.

The total number of recoveries is 534.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected to announce the lifting of more COVID-19 measures tonight which includes the reopening of bars and gym come Friday 5th June.

