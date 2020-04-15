WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci Will Reveal Malta’s Latest Updates On COVID-19 At 12:30pm

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver updates on Malta’s COVID-19 situation at 12:30pm this afternoon.

Gauci will divulge the latest figures, information and news surrounding the coronavirus and will also take questions from various media houses.

Malta’s total number of cases is now up to 393. Three patients have died and 44 have officially recovered.

1,051 swabs were carried out as of yesterday with 19,121 tests so far.