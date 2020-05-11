WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci Will Give The Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest updates on COVID-19 in Malta at 12:30pm.

There are currently 58 active cases of coronavirus in Malta.

Yesterday, six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 496.

Six more people also recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 433.

Over 42,000 tests have been carried out on the island so far.

You can follow the press conference below.