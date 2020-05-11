د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci Will Give The Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest updates on COVID-19 in Malta at 12:30pm.

There are currently 58 active cases of coronavirus in Malta.

Yesterday, six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 496.

Six more people also recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 433.

Over 42,000 tests have been carried out on the island so far.

You can follow the press conference below.

Tag someone who needs to follow the press conference

READ NEXT: Yorgen Fenech Files Case Against Charmaine Gauci… Then Thanks Her ‘On Behalf Of The Public’ 

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK