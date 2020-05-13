د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci Will Give The Latest Updates On Coronavirus In Malta At 12:30pm

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest updates on COVID-19 in Malta at 12:30pm.

Malta had its sixth coronavirus-related death this morning in 53-year-old cardiothoracic surgeon and University of Malta senior lecturer, Aaron Casha.

Four of the six patients who succumbed to coronavirus contracted the virus at either a hospital or state facility.

There are currently 66 active cases of coronavirus in Malta.

Three new cases of coronavirus were announced yesterday with no recoveries.

Total recoveries still stand at 434.

You can follow the press conference below

You can follow the press conference below.

Tag someone who needs to tune in

READ NEXT: Former PN Mayor Is The Labour Party's Newest MP After Ian Castaldi Paris Wins Casual Election

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK