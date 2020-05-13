WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci Will Give The Latest Updates On Coronavirus In Malta At 12:30pm

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest updates on COVID-19 in Malta at 12:30pm.

Malta had its sixth coronavirus-related death this morning in 53-year-old cardiothoracic surgeon and University of Malta senior lecturer, Aaron Casha.

Four of the six patients who succumbed to coronavirus contracted the virus at either a hospital or state facility.

There are currently 66 active cases of coronavirus in Malta.

Three new cases of coronavirus were announced yesterday with no recoveries.

Total recoveries still stand at 434.

You can follow the press conference below

