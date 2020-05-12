WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci Will Deliver The Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm
Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest updates on COVID-19 in Malta at 12:30pm.
There are currently 64 active cases of coronavirus in Malta.
Seven new cases of coronavirus were announced yesterday with just one recovery. Malta’s infection rate has been above one for a few days now.
Total recoveries stand at 434.
Over 43,397 tests have been carried out on the island so far.
You can follow the press conference below.