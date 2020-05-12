WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci Will Deliver The Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

د . إAEDSRر . س

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest updates on COVID-19 in Malta at 12:30pm.

There are currently 64 active cases of coronavirus in Malta.

Seven new cases of coronavirus were announced yesterday with just one recovery. Malta’s infection rate has been above one for a few days now.

Total recoveries stand at 434.

Over 43,397 tests have been carried out on the island so far.

You can follow the press conference below.

READ NEXT: Medical Council Finally Appoints Next Sitting In Case Of Stephen Spiteri’s Dodgy Medical Certificates

