WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci To Give Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

The latest updates on coronavirus in Malta will be given by the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci at 12:30pm today.

Malta currently has a total of 74 active cases of coronavirus.

Four more people recovered yesterday and there zero COVID-19 patients in ITU.

However, an 81-year-old man with COVID-19 did pass away, making it the fifth coronavirus-related death in the country during the pandemic.

This is the third day since Malta relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions.

New rules have been put in place for both customers and shop-owners as the market begins to restart.

Customers are being urged to wear masks in shops, and a price cap of 95c for a face and €5 for a face shield has been introduced.

You can follow the press conference live at 12:30pm below.