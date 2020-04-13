د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci To Give Latest COVID-19 Updates In Malta At 12:30pm

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is set to announce the latest numbers related to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta.

The latest updates will be given in a live press conference to be streamed at 12:30pm. She is also expected to announce any new measures or information related to the local transmission of the virus.

You can follow the live stream once it begins at 12:30pm below.

Posted by Television Malta on Monday, April 13, 2020

Yesterday, eight new cases were discovered in Malta, with a total of 378 total positive cases now confirmed to be on the island.

Tag someone who needs to follow this!

READ NEXT: Two Maltese Women Will Be Charged With Robbing Old People While Pretending To Be Care Workers

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK