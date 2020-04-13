WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci To Give Latest COVID-19 Updates In Malta At 12:30pm

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is set to announce the latest numbers related to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta.

The latest updates will be given in a live press conference to be streamed at 12:30pm. She is also expected to announce any new measures or information related to the local transmission of the virus.

You can follow the live stream once it begins at 12:30pm below.

Posted by Television Malta on Monday, April 13, 2020

Yesterday, eight new cases were discovered in Malta, with a total of 378 total positive cases now confirmed to be on the island.

