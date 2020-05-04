د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci To Give Latest COVID-19 Updates In Malta At 12:30pm

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on Malta’s COVID-19 situation in a live press conference at 12:30pm this afternoon.

Malta has so far confirmed 477 COVID-19 patients, 392 of whom have recovered and four of whom have died.

81 patients are currently infected with the virus, a significant decline from the high point of 352 people infected on 15th April.

You can follow the live stream below once it begins at 12:30pm.

 

Tag someone who needs to see this.

READ NEXT: Search For Missing 29-Year-Old Swimmer In Mellieħa's Coral Lagoon Enters Day 3

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK