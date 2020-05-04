WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci To Give Latest COVID-19 Updates In Malta At 12:30pm

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on Malta’s COVID-19 situation in a live press conference at 12:30pm this afternoon.

Malta has so far confirmed 477 COVID-19 patients, 392 of whom have recovered and four of whom have died.

81 patients are currently infected with the virus, a significant decline from the high point of 352 people infected on 15th April.

