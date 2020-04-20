WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci To Deliver Malta’s Latest COVID-19 Updates At 12:30pm

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on Malta’s COVID-19 situation at 12:30pm this afternoon.

Gauci will divulge the latest figures, information and news surrounding the pandemic and will also take questions from various media houses.

Malta only confirmed one new COVID-19 case yesterday, but the number of swabs carried out also decreased to 787, with Gauci warning that some people weren’t turning up for their swabbing appointments.

Meanwhile, 19 more recoveries were confirmed, meaning there are currently 306 active cases in the country.