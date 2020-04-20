WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci To Deliver Malta’s Latest COVID-19 Updates At 12:30pm
Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on Malta’s COVID-19 situation at 12:30pm this afternoon.
Gauci will divulge the latest figures, information and news surrounding the pandemic and will also take questions from various media houses.
Malta only confirmed one new COVID-19 case yesterday, but the number of swabs carried out also decreased to 787, with Gauci warning that some people weren’t turning up for their swabbing appointments.
Meanwhile, 19 more recoveries were confirmed, meaning there are currently 306 active cases in the country.
If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:
Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.
Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.
If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.
Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.