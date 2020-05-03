WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci To Deliver COVID-19 Updates At 12:30pm As Retail Outlets Prepare To Reopen

د . إAEDSRر . س

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on Malta’s COVID-19 situation at 12:30pm this afternoon.

Malta has so far confirmed 468 COVID-19 patients, 379 of whom have recovered and four of whom have died.

85 patients are currently infected with the virus, a significant decline from the high point of 352 people infected on 15th April.

Tomorrow, several non-essential Maltese retail outlets will be allowed to reopen under strict conditions to ensure social distancing and safeguard the health of clients and staff alike. One of the major changes is that everyone who enters these shops will have to wear a mask.

