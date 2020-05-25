WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci To Deliver COVID-19 Bulletin At 12:30pm

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta at 12:30pm.

Malta confirmed one new case of COVID-19 yesterday with three more recoveries.

As such, active cases have dipped to 128 after several consecutive days of steadily rising figures.

Last Friday marked the first time restaurants, bars and other non-essential establishments were allowed to reopen after a two month legal notice that prohibited such activity in light of COVID-19.

Since then, Malta has had a total of 610 cases with 476 recoveries and six deaths.

You can follow the press conference below.